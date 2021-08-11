New GMC scholarship available for future sheriff’s deputies

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office create a new scholarship opportunity for future sheriff’s deputies.

The GMC George Hogan Sr. Law Enforcement Professional Scholarship is a two-year scholarship offered at the GMC-Milledgeville campus. The scholarship allows students to earn an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, the recipient must work for two years as a Deputy Sheriff at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The scholarship is named in honor of the current GMC Board of Trustees Chairman. George Hogan Sr. also has a background as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.

“I am greatly honored to be part of this scholarship,” said Chairman Hogan. “Serving as a law enforcement officer is one of my proudest moments in life.”

Basic requirements for this scholarship include:

high school diploma or GED

ability to pass all BCSO hiring requirements,

be accepted as a new full time/in-seat student at the GMC/Milledgeville campus

complete all Federal and State Aid Applications.

For more information about the GMC George Hogan Sr. Law Enforcement Professional Scholarship, contact Kate Pope at khpope@gmc.edu or 478-387-4846.