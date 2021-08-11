New GMC scholarship available for future sheriff’s deputies
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office create a new scholarship opportunity for future sheriff’s deputies.
The GMC George Hogan Sr. Law Enforcement Professional Scholarship is a two-year scholarship offered at the GMC-Milledgeville campus. The scholarship allows students to earn an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, the recipient must work for two years as a Deputy Sheriff at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
The scholarship is named in honor of the current GMC Board of Trustees Chairman. George Hogan Sr. also has a background as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
“I am greatly honored to be part of this scholarship,” said Chairman Hogan. “Serving as a law enforcement officer is one of my proudest moments in life.”
Basic requirements for this scholarship include:
- high school diploma or GED
- ability to pass all BCSO hiring requirements,
- be accepted as a new full time/in-seat student at the GMC/Milledgeville campus
- complete all Federal and State Aid Applications.
For more information about the GMC George Hogan Sr. Law Enforcement Professional Scholarship, contact Kate Pope at khpope@gmc.edu or 478-387-4846.