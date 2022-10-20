New Forsyth Fire Chief sworn in

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth has a new Fire Chief in town.

Wednesday, the City of Forsyth’s social media posted that Kevin Bunn was sworn in as the City of Forsyth’s new Fire Chief with a ceremonial swearing in and pinning with Mayor Wilson and Council. Bunn’s family, girlfriend, and coworkers from Dekalb, Monroe county, and the city were present for the ceremony on Monday evening. Bunn’s daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief during the ceremony as well.

Bunn has worked in fire service since 1995, and has held several positions including the Deputy Fire Chief with Forsyth, and also worked as a Captain with Dekalb County’s station 23.