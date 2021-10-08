New exhibit at GNF teaches how to grow food

The Starbuck Learning Farm is located by the south gate entrance of the fairgrounds.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— There are new exhibits at the Georgia National Fair, and one of those exhibits will teach you how to grow your own food.

“Our goal is to demonstrate and to show people, what they can grow, different techniques for growing it. Also just different watering systems you can use, as well as a community orchard to showcase fruit trees,” said Frednando Jackson. He is the Executive Director of Flint River Fresh.

Flint River Fresh is the organization behind the Starbuck Exhibit. They began the organization due to a food need in the community.

“We’re going to actually plant during the fair for a program we call plant for the hungry and so we have rows that have been identified, each day of the fair, we’re going to plant either a turnup seed or we’re going to plant a collard,” said Jackson.

The organization goes into local schools to teach students about growing their own food. They also have a farm that has cabbage plants, lettuce, broccoli and much more.

Now Flint River Fresh wants to teach everyone how to grow their own food.

“We got to plant something today and in ag we get to plant things and learn all about plants,” said Danica Luke.

A group of middle schoolers stopped by to get their hands dirty and learn new things.

“I think it’s really important so you can go back and teach other people how to do these things,” said Aubry Hansley.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.