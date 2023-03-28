New Dublin High School principal named

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The next principal of Dublin High School has been selected– Dr. Michael Overstreet.

Dublin City Schools announced the official naming of the new principal as it follows the March 27th Dublin City Board of Education meeting. Dr. Overstreet served as the assistant principal of Saxon Heights Elementary School, Susie Dasher Elementary School, Dublin Middle School, Dublin High School, and Hillcrest Elementary School. He’s worked in education for over 30 years, and began working in 1992 in the Dougherty County School system, and went on to work in the Crisp County School District as well as Twiggs before moving to Dublin City Schools in 2010.

Overstreet also served as a soldier with the Georgia Army National Guard for 12 years– receiving a Georgia Army National Guard Achievement Medal as well as a Meritorious Medal in 1995. He’s also an active member of the Georgia High School Athletic Association, Georgia Association of Educators, the Charter System Foundation of Georgia and more.

Overstreet has a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration, as well as a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Albany State University. He also has an education specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Troy State University, and his education doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Sarasota.

Dr. Overstreet says he’s looking forward to building relationships with his students and staff, and, “I’m excited about the ability to positively impact and restore the passion for learning

that some students lost because of the pandemic,”

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams says Overstreet is exactly what they need to keep Dublin High School moving forward.