New dealership brings high end classic cars to Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- On Hwy 49 in Byron in the old Fred’s building is Byron Auto Group. From the outside it looks like a regular run of the mill car lot but on the inside it looks like a car museum. Classic Mustang fastbacks, a modern Mustang Terlingua…classic F-150’s and C10s an old Chevelle….and these aren’t just old vehicles…we’re talking around $12,000 and up for the cars inside. How far up? $299,899 dollars for a 2008 Saleen mustang with less than 2,500 miles on it. So why choose Byron of all places for a high end classic car lot?

Justin Cosby- “The ownership group that owns Byron Auto Group. It’s always been their dream and my dream to have an indoor showroom, to have access to some of these older cars, maybe some cars that you just don’t find everyday. Middle Georgia needs something like this and we just thought Byron was a great place to locate it and then Fred’s came about and we thought well this is the location and our dreams have finally come to fruition.”

I’ve come to check out the place a few times now and the lighting in the old Fred’s building is amazing and really shows off the beauty of the vehicles.

Victor Stimus- “It’s a privilege to work in a work environment and be surrounded by all this. Its been every guys dream to just see some of these cars so it’s been awesome.”

If you are interested in buying they have financing available on both the regular cars outside and the high end classics and if you just want to come by and see the cars inside, Byron Auto Group says they welcome that too…in Byron I’m Chace Ambrose for 41 NBC

If you’d like to see the inventory and pricing but you can’t make it out to Byron Auto Group you can check them out online at https://byronautos.com/