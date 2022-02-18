New Cherry Blossom Trees planted in Carolyn Crayton Park

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful planted two cherry blossom trees at Carolyn Crayton Park Thursday.

Mayor Lester Miller and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful committee

The two trees are slightly different from the typical trees seen in Macon.



“The Helen Taft, which is what we planted today, is a cross between a Yoshino cherry and a Taiwan cherry,” Director of Parks and Beautification Michael Glisson said. “The Taiwan cherry is supposed to help it keep that heat tolerance and make it a little more resilient.”

According to Glisson, the average person won’t be able to tell the difference between the Japanese Yoshino trees and the hybrid Helen Taft trees.

This year’s Cherry Blossom Festival starts Friday, March 18.

