New businesses coming to Thomaston Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — New businesses are flocking to the west side of Macon—specifically on Thomaston Road. It’s an area that once seem to be abandoned.

Business is growing in the Tobesofkee Crossing Shopping Center. From Graffiti’s Pizza to Sakura Poke & Hibachi, a new Cake n’ Shake, and even a Peach Cobbler Cafe, residents will have plenty of options on where they choose to spend their money.

Shamia Dumas, a customer of Head Over Heels salon across the street from Tobesofkee Crossing Shopping Center, says she’s noticed businesses moving out over the last decade. For awhile, she says there weren’t many options for groceries or restaurants after 8 p.m.

“We didn’t have a Taco Bell,” she said. “No restaurants right here was open. We had to go from here to Zebulon or from here to Harrison Road, so the new businesses are great that they do have open.”

Kenny Lin, the owner and chef for Sakura Poke & Hibachi, says two of his locations are sushi based, but the location on Thomaston Road focuses more on Poke bowls. He opened 10 days ago and says business is doing well.

“It’s very busy, very, very busy,” he said. “There’s not many good restaurants here. For lunch time, dinner a lot of people are coming to try it.”

In addition to a new Taco Bell, a Popeye’s is also opening across the street. Dumas says she’s excited for the variety of food options. As someone who mentors kids in her free time, she wants more options for them, too.

“Something for them to do,” she said. “Because when I was growing up there was a thousand things to do. Now kids don’t have one thing to do. So I think they should add more kid-friendly things into the community.”

Several spaces are still available for lease in the Tobesofkee Shopping Center. If you’re interested, you can go to the Dart Retail website for more information.