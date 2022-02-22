Near-record temperatures return this week



It has been a cool and rainy day across Middle Georgia, with showers ending from west to east overnight.

Skies will be clearing by Tuesday morning as our low temperatures cool only into the mid and low 50s.

Tuesday will bring a big warm up as southerly winds help to usher in warm weather and gusty winds.

Highs will be warming into the 80s by the afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

This big warm up sets us up for a whole week of warm weather and near record highs.



A front will be hovering just to our north for most of the week, allowing us to stay warm, but also dry.

A few showers will be possible on Wednesday as the cold front inches closer to the area, but we will be staying warm and mostly sunny.

Thursday will likely be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s.



Friday will be the first cold front that will start to cool us down and bring a few showers to the area.

The cold front will be moving through during the day, bringing a drop in temperatures to the 70s and 60s for the weekend.

A few showers are possible, but most of us will be staying dry.



Saturday and Sunday will be cooler than the week was, but closer to normal for this time of year.

Rain chances return as a strong cold front moves through Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Thunderstorms are not expected with this frontal passage.