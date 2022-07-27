NBHA Youth & Teen World Championship visits Perry

The competition features riders from ages 6 to 18-years-old. Riders maneuver their horses around three barrels and compete for the fastest time.

PERRY, Ga, (41NBC/WMGT)- The National Barrel Horse Association Youth & Teen World Championship is being held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds this week.

“Barrel racing, if you can tell, has a lot of like extraneous activity where the horses are using a lot of their body weight and they’re turning. So it’s important the muscles are in shape, and the lung shape of a horse is very important because they’re putting out full effort for anywhere between 15 and 17 seconds give or take,” said NBHA Director Bailey Nahrgang.

According to Nahrgang, riders all the way from Australia are in Perry to participate. She says the Georgia National Fairgrounds has always been a great place to host the competition.

“This is only my second year as the director, but this is our home. We love Perry, Georgia! We love this facility, this staff, Kelly Owen, everyone that has taken care of us this week. We look forward to many years here. We put on three events here just at this facility, and we couldn’t thank them enough for what they do for us,” said Nahrgang.

16 year-old Logan Lowery has been riding horses for eight years, and has competed in the NBHA Youth & Teen Championship for the last two years. The North Carolina native said growing a connection with her horse, is one of the most important parts of competing.

“I spend so much time with them I pamper them they get like spa days massages. I just spend so much time with them and love on them, In the stall out of the stall,” said Lowery.

She says nerves are definitely a factor when being on the course.

“I get really nervous i think i try my hardest to just stay on track and just think about what i need to do to keep my horse on the track and on the pattern and have fun. you got to have fun or it’s not worth it,” she said.

Riders are competing for part of $450,000 in prize money.

A champion will be named at the end of the competition on Saturday.