National Weather Service confirms EF-1 Tornado hit North Macon



The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit parts of North Macon on the afternoon of April 5.

Maximum winds of 90 mph were estimated from the damage that was surveyed along a 2 mile path from near Piedmont Northside Hospital, to just west of I-75.

Tree damage was the main impact of the tornado, but there was also some structural damage to homes, and a steeple of a church was damaged as well.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed 19 tornadoes from the period of April 5-6.