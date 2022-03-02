National Pet Adoption Week serves as reminder of pet responsibilities

Local shelters are reminding people of factors to consider when adopting an animal.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s National Pet Adoption Week this week!

The Humane Society of Houston County says you should think about the time commitment and expenses that come with adopting a pet and also the yearly cost of vaccines and shots. Boarding costs are also a possibility if you need to travel.

Dee Allison, the president of the Humane Society, says you should give thought to these factors when deciding if you’re ready to adopt a pet.

“Just don’t look at the eye candy part of it,” she said. “You know the ‘Aww they’re adorable,’ or ‘I’m getting this little puppy.’ But this little puppy can end up being a 60 or 70-pound dog. They do grow just like your children do and you’ve got to be prepared for that.”

The Humane Society says you can always volunteer if adoption is not an option for you right now. You can also donate. Check out their Facebook page to see items they need.