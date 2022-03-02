National Pancake Day helps Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Tuesday was National Pancake Day. It’s more than just free pancakes, it helps raise money for local children’s hospitals including the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon.

Renee Bryan is the Children’s Miracle Network Director for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. She says donation days like National Pancake Day help children stay locally for the care they need.

“They’re not having to drive to another state or another large city but they’re getting that care right here. It’s because of donors who are willing to participate and to donate to our children’s hospital,” she said.

Karen Spencer is the General Manager of the IHOP in Macon. She says National Pancake Day is part of their month of giving. They collect donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“All the donations that we receive here in Macon stay in Macon. Since the first national pancake day 16 years ago IHOP as a whole has raised over $30,000,000,” she said.

Brown says the amount raised on National Pancake Day varies. On a good year, it can be up to $5,000 raised between three Middle Georgia locations. She says the Children’s Miracle Network funds go to an area of the hospital called Child Life.

“They’re a group of individuals who encourage play,” she said. “I was actually on a call with one of our patients last night and he was smiling ear to ear when he thought of Ms. Erin Palm. She’s one of our child life specialists… she made the hospital fun.”

Spencer says they got the chance to visit the children’s hospital, and see where there donations go. She says one day of delicious free pancakes ultimately helps the greater good.

“These funds fund critical care that can help save lives… it’s so much more than pancakes,” she said.

The free pancake deal at IHOP ended at 4 p.m. The Macon location will accept donations as long as people are willing. You can also donate on IHOP’s website or on the Navicent Health Foundation website.