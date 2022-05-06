National Day of Prayer ceremony held in Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Communities across middle Georgia took a moment Thursday to observe a day of prayer.

A ceremony took place at noon at Macon’s Rosa Parks Square. Multiple speakers took the podium to pray on behalf of their organization.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller also proclaimed the day as a ‘National Day of Prayer’ for Macon-Bibb County.

We spoke with National Day of Prayer Chairperson Margaret McCook about why prayer is so important.

“Prayer is powerful,” she said. “And we need to be praying for our nation right now. The most important thing we can do is pray, pray more because we have more for which to pray.”

This year marked the first partnership between the organizers and Macon’s assisted living facilities.

Monthly prayers are also held every second Wednesday in the Macon-Bibb Government Center.