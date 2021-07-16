Nabisco factory in New Jersey closing after 63 years

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Residents of a New Jersey town will no longer smell the sweet aroma of freshly baked Oreo cookies as the Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn shuts down after 63 years in operation.

Parent company Mondelēz International confirmed Friday is the last day of production at the plant, which has produced Oreos, Ritz crackers, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams since 1958. The company says the approximately 600 workers at the plant have either retired, transferred or were looking for other jobs.

The company announced in February it would close the plants in New Jersey and in Atlanta because both facilities were outdated and needed significant investment to modernize. A plant in Richmond, Virginia, remains open.