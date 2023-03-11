NAACP wants charges reversed or dismissed for those charged in street racing operation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb branch of the NAACP says it wants charges dropped for people accused of street racing back in October. According to the NAACP, 32 people were charged with reckless stunt driving, but the organization says the charges are not warranted.

The NAACP says people were first charged with unlawful gathering, but the charges changed to reckless driving. Macon-Bibb NAACP president Gwenette Westbrooks says even spectators are facing reckless driving charges.

“If we have to sit in these courtrooms every time the door opens, we will be, because we want to make sure that people are being treated fairly,” Westbrooks said. “We should not have to sit in the courtroom and make sure people are being treated fairly. It seems like that’s what we’re gonna have to do. These are too many young adult lives being affected by charges that shouldn’t have been.”

The NAACP says it wants to see the charges reversed or dismissed.