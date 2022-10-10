BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”

The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon.
Clayton Poulnott,
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9.

Law enforcement arrested 32 people, wrote 17 tickets for unlawful assembly, recovered 14 guns ; three of which were stolen, found numerous narcotics and towed 60 vehicles.

Here’s a list of those arrested and their charges:

 

  1. Kenneth Antonio Gainey – Unlawful Assembly
  2. Cameron James Tompkins- Unlawful Assembly
  3. David Dernard Luellen JR- Unlawful Assembly
  4. Marquiz Mandez McClinton- Unlawful Assembly
  5. Taberio Antquan Yates  – Unlawful Assembly
  6. Grantham Gordon –  Unlawful Assembly
  7. Andrew Hightower – Unlawful Assembly, Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics, Possession of Firearm During Felony, Criminal Use of Article with Altered ID Mark
  8. Kelsey Devonte Davis – Unlawful Assembly, Warrants Served  for Miami-Dade (FL)
  9. Jordan Samuel Gray – Unlawful Assembly
  10. Jackson Phillip Meeks – Unlawful Assembly
  11. Lefredrick Dontay Yates – Unlawful Assembly
  12. Raheem Marquell Dupree – Unlawful Assembly
  13. Deon Terrell Robinson – Unlawful Assembly
  14. Camilla Anita McClendon – Unlawful Assembly
  15. Trenton Octavius Zellner- Unlawful Assembly
  16. Malcolm Lewis  Singleton- Unlawful Assembly
  17. Briar Lee Bryant- Unlawful Assembly
  18. Zakee Jameel Dinkins- Warrants Served
  19. Terrence Middlebrooks- Unlawful Assembly
  20. Rusty Dale Epps – Unlawful  Assembly
  21. Briana Vonkeia Reynolds- Unlawful Assembly
  22. Kiana Jackson- Unlawful Assembly
  23. Jonathan Larry Belcher- Unlawful Assembly, Driving While License Suspended, Marijuana Less than Ounce
  24. Clinton Roberson -Unlawful Assembly
  25. Thomas Stokes- Unlawful Assembly
  26. Troyon Leon Willis- Unlawful Assembly
  27. Javen Malik Baymon- Unlawful Assembly
  28. Kenneth Jerome Veal- Unlawful Assembly, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon
  29. James Fuller- Unlawful Assembly
  30. Tamara Floyd- Unlawful Assembly
  31. Jasmine Victoria Washington- Unlawful Assembly
  32. Rodriqus Keyshun Hollis- Unlawful Assembly
