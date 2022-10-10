BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”
The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9.
Law enforcement arrested 32 people, wrote 17 tickets for unlawful assembly, recovered 14 guns ; three of which were stolen, found numerous narcotics and towed 60 vehicles.
Here’s a list of those arrested and their charges:
- Kenneth Antonio Gainey – Unlawful Assembly
- Cameron James Tompkins- Unlawful Assembly
- David Dernard Luellen JR- Unlawful Assembly
- Marquiz Mandez McClinton- Unlawful Assembly
- Taberio Antquan Yates – Unlawful Assembly
- Grantham Gordon – Unlawful Assembly
- Andrew Hightower – Unlawful Assembly, Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics, Possession of Firearm During Felony, Criminal Use of Article with Altered ID Mark
- Kelsey Devonte Davis – Unlawful Assembly, Warrants Served for Miami-Dade (FL)
- Jordan Samuel Gray – Unlawful Assembly
- Jackson Phillip Meeks – Unlawful Assembly
- Lefredrick Dontay Yates – Unlawful Assembly
- Raheem Marquell Dupree – Unlawful Assembly
- Deon Terrell Robinson – Unlawful Assembly
- Camilla Anita McClendon – Unlawful Assembly
- Trenton Octavius Zellner- Unlawful Assembly
- Malcolm Lewis Singleton- Unlawful Assembly
- Briar Lee Bryant- Unlawful Assembly
- Zakee Jameel Dinkins- Warrants Served
- Terrence Middlebrooks- Unlawful Assembly
- Rusty Dale Epps – Unlawful Assembly
- Briana Vonkeia Reynolds- Unlawful Assembly
- Kiana Jackson- Unlawful Assembly
- Jonathan Larry Belcher- Unlawful Assembly, Driving While License Suspended, Marijuana Less than Ounce
- Clinton Roberson -Unlawful Assembly
- Thomas Stokes- Unlawful Assembly
- Troyon Leon Willis- Unlawful Assembly
- Javen Malik Baymon- Unlawful Assembly
- Kenneth Jerome Veal- Unlawful Assembly, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon
- James Fuller- Unlawful Assembly
- Tamara Floyd- Unlawful Assembly
- Jasmine Victoria Washington- Unlawful Assembly
- Rodriqus Keyshun Hollis- Unlawful Assembly