BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9.

The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon.

Law enforcement arrested 32 people, wrote 17 tickets for unlawful assembly, recovered 14 guns ; three of which were stolen, found numerous narcotics and towed 60 vehicles.

Here’s a list of those arrested and their charges: