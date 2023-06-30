MWA releases 2023 Consumer Confidence Report

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority (MWA), which was recently recognized for producing the Best Tasting Drinking Water in Georgia, says it’s reinforcing its reputation for excellence.

An MWA news release says its 2023 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) verifies superior water quality based on rigorous laboratory testing. The report is now available to the public here.

The CCR, also known as the annual Water Quality Report, provides data on the utility’s tap water, offering answers to consumers’ questions about their drinking water. The MWA is mandated to publish this report annually prior to July 1.

MWA, which serves more 55,000 customer accounts, says it continuously monitors water quality at all stages of the drinking water production and distribution process, including testing of water samples from Javors Lucas Lake and the Ocmulgee River, throughout the treatment at the Amerson Water Plant and within the distribution system.

“We test for water quality nearly 10 times more than the minimum standards required by our regulatory agencies, to make sure you are drinking the cleanest and safest tap water possible!” the report stated.

MWA says the Water Quality Data in the 2023 CCR confirms the Authority is fully compliant with the allowed levels of potential contaminants.

“While we were happy to win the state contest this spring for Best Tasting Drinking Water in Georgia, that evaluation was subjective according to judges from the water industry,” MWA Director of Water Treatment Gary McCoy said. “The results of this year’s CCR, however, provide concrete scientific evidence that our tap water also is produced at the highest level for water quality possible, according to drinking water quality standards established by our state and federal regulatory agencies.”

The report’s lab results are verified by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, according to the Authority, and there were no violations concerning the permitted levels of potential contaminants in its tap water.

At this year’s Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) Spring Conference, the Amerson Plant received accolades including a Certificate of Achievement for Best Operated Water Treatment Plant in Georgia and a GAWP Platinum Award for achieving 100% permit compliance for 10 straight years.

“During 2022, we produced more than 9.8 billion gallons of drinking water at the Amerson Plant for our customers, and not one gallon was out of compliance in terms of the required measures for safety and quality of our drinking water,” McCoy said.

The link to the MWA Consumer Confidence Report is available online in the link above, but it can also be obtained in print from the MWA’s Second Street Administrative Building or via mail upon request.