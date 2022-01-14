MWA raises 3 million gallon water tank

District 2 MWA board member Desmond Brown says the water tower uses technology that allows MWA to send water throughout the county with the push of a button.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Water Authority crews worked several hours Thursday to raise the water tank for a new water tower.

“It’s of capacity of 3 million gallons,” MWA Associate Executive Director Ray Shell said. “And its height is 200 feet to the top when it’s finished.”

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Valerie Wynn, who also sits on the MWA Board, says she had to see the process in person. She says it will likely be a long time before we see something like this again in Macon-Bibb County.

“They say it goes up six inches per minute, and if you stand here and watch it, you can maybe see the movement,” she said. “But it’s so subtle, you can’t see it. Lifts are lifting it, and to me it’s just an engineering miracle.”

“This tank takes the place of any other tank to assist in the current water towers that we have across Macon-Bibb County,” he said. “To where we can send water from this tank to other directions.”

Shell says MWA customers will get enhanced water service from the new tower. Once it’s fully functional, MWA can turn off water pumps without interrupting service.

“This tank will bring stability to the water system that we don’t have presently as far as pressures,” he said. “And it will enhance fire protection for the central business district of Macon.”

In addition to the new water tower, there are planned improvements to Oak Haven Park where the tower is located. Those improvements include a connection street from Oak Haven Drive to Maeli Drive. MWA will add parking places near the park and add architectural fencing to the front of the water tower.

“This is just another sign of progress,” Commissioner Wynn said. “It adds to and helps the community, so this is what your money goes to that helps the community as a whole.”

Brown hopes the water tower will help with economic development and bringing new businesses to Macon-Bibb.

“Get excited about water!” he said. “We have the number one drinking water in America. Stay excited. Macon Water Authority, we’re doing great things.”

MWA says it expects the tank to be fully functional by the end of April and for park improvements to be complete by the end of the summer.