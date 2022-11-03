MWA pursuing interim executive director and president

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is moving forward on hiring an interim executive director and president after accepting the resignation last month of Joey Leverette.

The MWA Board of Directors met last week and proposed to offer the position to Ron Shipman, according to an MWA news release, which called Shipman a “local business and community leader with extensive management experience as a utility executive.”

The board is expected to vote on the matter at its next meeting on Thursday, November 17, following a 14-day period of board and community review and feedback concerning Shipman’s credentials.

Shipman currently serves as interim president and CEO of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, a position he’s held since March of this year.

Prior to his role at the Chamber, he retired in 2020 from Georgia Power after a 36-year career, during which he worked his way up from a nuclear chemistry technician and environmental specialist at the Edwin I. Hatch Plant in Baxley to Vice President of the Southwest (Central) Georgia Region in Macon.

Shipman, who holds a BS in Biology from Morehouse College in Atlanta as well as an MBA in General Business from Shorter College, describes himself as a “constituent-oriented, experienced leader who excels in providing superior customer service” and says he’s a relationship builder who can develop strong, long-lasting relationships throughout organizations, companies and communities.”

