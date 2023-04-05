MWA closing downtown street to repair stormwater pipe, detour in place

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is closing a downtown street to work to work on a stormwater pipe that caused a sinkhole.

The MWA is working with Utility Asset Management (UAM) to repair a portion of the stormwater system at 1279 Telfair Street. The work started Monday and will take about a month to complete.

During that time, Telfair Street near the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to traffic. Drivers will be rerouted using Hazel Street to the north and Ash Street to the south.

According to the MWA, a sink hole formed at the site due to the extensive rainfall during the previous week. The MWA says its Stormwater Division has conducted repairs and maintenance in this area before. This time the sink hole occurred at an older portion of the stormwater system that consisted of old brick pipe.

UAM plans to install a bypass system to handle the flow while the rehabilitation takes place. The bypass will cross Telfair Street, and that requires the street to close for cleaning, reinforcing, spray lining and curing of the failed line.