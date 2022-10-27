MWA Chairman calls for investigation of board

The Macon Water Authority Board Chairman is asking for an investigation of the board.

Prior a special-called meeting Thursday, Chairman Sam Hart addressed the board and said he’s gotten word that four members of the board may have been meeting privately in violation of the open meetings act to discuss personnel issues. Hart said that because the board cannot self investigate, he will be contacting the District Attorney’s office to investigate the board’s activities.

“Where the perception is that they’ve met and come with a set agenda before we meet, it means that it’s certainly legal to go out and talk to other board members about, you want their vote. Nothing wrong with that, but I guess I am concerned about when it has a negative impact on hiring and firing and those kinds of things,” Hart said.

Meanwhile the board voted to accept the resignation and sign the separation agreement with former executive director Joey Leverette who resigned after less than a year.

The board also voted to nominate Ron Shipman as a candidate for interim executive director. That vote will come back to the board for finalization in two weeks.

