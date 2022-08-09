Museum of Aviation welcomes new plane

The Museum of Aviation welcomed a MiG-21, a Soviet Union era plane, to its fleet this past weekend.

MiG-21 at Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation welcomed a MiG-21, a Soviet Union era plane, to its fleet this past weekend.

The plane was able to reach speeds up to 1,400 miles per hour and could reach heights up to 58,000 feet.



“It allows us, our visitors to see foreign technology for our airmen,” museum director Ken Emory said. “To see some of the advisories that we flew against during different conflicts, so it’s a big add for us and we’re glad to have it.”

The MiG-21 joins a MiG-19 already at the museum.

The plane will undergo some cosmetic repairs before going inside one of the exhibit hangers.