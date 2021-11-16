Museum of Aviation receives $3,500 grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

The Georgia Council for the Arts awarded a vibrant communities grant to the Museum of Aviation in Houston County.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Council for the Arts awarded a vibrant communities grant to the Museum of Aviation in Houston County.

The $3,500 grant will go toward hosting the museum’s second ever “Beatles Tribute Show” and dinner. The Georgia Council for the Arts gives this grant out to bring art into different areas of Georgia.

“This program is definitely something very unique to Warner Robins I think and Middle Georgia in general,” the museum’s Director of Operations Jenny O’Neal said.

The dinner and concert performance from the tribute band “The Return” will take place February 19 at the museum. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 for couples.

For more information head to https://museumofaviation.org/.