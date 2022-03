Museum of Aviation opens Summer STEM camp registration

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- The Museum of Aviation opened registration for its STEM Summer Camps.

The camp is back for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Camps are available for first through twelfth graders. Students will participate in hands on activities like flight simulations and 3-D printing.

Camps start June 6 and are $130 per student, per week.