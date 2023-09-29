Museum of Aviation hosts first ever Beyblade tournament

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Things are going to be spinning at the Museum of Aviation this weekend.

The Museum along with the World Beyblade Organization, will hosting the first-ever Beyblade tournament on Saturday from 10:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m.

Kids of all ages will be able to participate in both free play tournaments. The goal is for kids to learn all about STEM topics using the popular Beyblade brand tops utilizing ideas of force, mass, and motion when creating their Beyblades.

60 competitors will battle to see who will last the longest.

The Museum hopes that through the tournament it will spark a greater interest in STEM.

“We hope that kids will be inspired to love STEM. Science, technology, engineering, and math are all around us, and even in the toys we play with there’s a lot of STEM applications and we just want to encourage students to learn and have fun.” explained Melissa Spalding, Vice President of the Museum of Aviation Foundation.

The tournament will be in the Century of Flight Hangar. There will be food trucks and prizes to win as well.