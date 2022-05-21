Museum of Aviation honors World War II Veteran

The Museum of Aviation honored the late World War II veteran Lieutenant Colonel Crawford Hicks with a ceremony on Thursday.

The event happened in the Scott Hangar in front of the model of a plane Hicks flew in, the B-17 Flying Fortress. Hicks’ family and friends, as well as museum staff, gathered to witness the unveiling of a plaque for the late lieutenant colonel. Hicks regularly visited the museum and even helped restore the museum’s B-17.

Hicks was a POW in Poland after his 10th mission and was released in April of 1945. He received several awards for his service in the Air Force. Hicks’s plaque will be kept at the museum.