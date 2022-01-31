Multiple Historically Black College and Universities investigate bomb threats

Monday, seven Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) investigated bomb threats on campus, CNN reports.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University are either on Lockdown or have issued shelter in place orders. Howard University in Washington D.C. also received a bomb threat.

CNN says police report that the campus has been cleared and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCU’s including Howard University received bomb threats.