MTA to be closed January 16th for MLK Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, January 16th, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed.

MTA says the closure will take place in order to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also say they will reopen on Tuesday, the 17th, and appreciate the opportunity to serve Macon-Bibb County.

The announcement ended with the following message from Dr. King:

“In some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”