MTA hiring full-time bus drivers, recruitment bonuses available

MTA is seeking full-time, fixed route bus drivers.

Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering $1,500 recruitment bonuses for new bus drivers. MTA is seeking full-time fixed route bus drivers. Prospective employees must have the following:

CDL and passenger (P) endorsement

If a person has or earns a CDL, MTA will train them to earn their “P” endorsement.

Full-time, fixed route bus drivers earn a minimum of $15 an hour and a benefit package. Paratransit drivers can earn a minimum of $12 an hour plus benefits.

MTA is also hiring for bus washers and mechanics.

For more information about MTA employment contact Human Resources Manager Debbie Vetter at debbievetter@mta-mac.com or call (478) 621-7121. You can also visit the MTA website and select MTA Careers in the drop-down menu.

Job applications are also available at the Terminal Station.