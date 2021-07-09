MTA hiring full-time bus drivers, recruitment bonuses available
MTA is seeking full-time, fixed route bus drivers.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering $1,500 recruitment bonuses for new bus drivers. MTA is seeking full-time fixed route bus drivers. Prospective employees must have the following:
- CDL and passenger (P) endorsement
- If a person has or earns a CDL, MTA will train them to earn their “P” endorsement.
Full-time, fixed route bus drivers earn a minimum of $15 an hour and a benefit package. Paratransit drivers can earn a minimum of $12 an hour plus benefits.
MTA is also hiring for bus washers and mechanics.
For more information about MTA employment contact Human Resources Manager Debbie Vetter at debbievetter@mta-mac.com or call (478) 621-7121. You can also visit the MTA website and select MTA Careers in the drop-down menu.
Job applications are also available at the Terminal Station.