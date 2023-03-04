MTA faces backlash over fare hike

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is facing opposition from a group of concerned citizens after announcing its plans to increase bus fare rates due to inflation. A protest was held in front of Macon's Terminal Station on Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is facing opposition from a group of concerned citizens after announcing its plans to increase bus fare rates due to inflation. A protest was held in front of Macon’s Terminal Station on Friday.

The group expressed their concerns over the new price hikes, particularly around the paratransit service, which they say will have a significant impact on low-income, elderly, and disabled citizens. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas spoke at the gathering, outlining the demands and actions the different groups participating will take to stop the price hike.

Wade Horton, a frequent rider on the paratransit service, highlighted the difficulties many riders face in affording the service.

“Just the other day, I saw a lady who had a stroke, who was on a cane, she was leaving dialysis and the bus pulled up and she said, ‘I don’t have fare to get on,’ and they pulled off,” he said. “She was more concerned with getting to her treatment, and she’d figure out how to get home afterward.”

The protesters say they may boycott the transit system. The group believes the proposed fare increases will disproportionately affect low-income residents, who already face significant challenges in accessing transportation.

Macon Transit Authority officials have defended the proposed fare increase, citing rising operating costs.