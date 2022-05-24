MTA adds new stops to give over 5,000 residents access to its services

MTA made the announcement on Monday, stating the 'Bellevue Route' will now become 'Bellevue Kroger,' effective June 1.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is making changes to one of its bus routes.

This will give access to more than 5,000 residents in north Macon.

The route will include new stops on Zebulon Road, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, Lake Wildwood, Ansley Village Apartments and surrounding businesses.

MTA says this will provide residents and businesses more services for the busy area.