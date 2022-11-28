Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County

The crash happened at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.

GSP says the driver of the motorcycle, Jesse James Graham of Chauncey, died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.