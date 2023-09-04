Motorcycle safety tips for all drivers, bikers sharing the road

The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program said there were 4,440 motorcycle-related crashes in 2021.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Safety experts want everyone to pay close attention and look out for motorcyclists.

The Communications and Outreach Coordinator from the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program said there were 4,440 motorcycle-related crashes in 2021. Of those crashes, 848 of them involved serious injures. And of that number 194 were fatal.

The state recommends motorcyclists protect themselves by wearing the proper gear before hitting the road.

“Which would include your helmets, your jackets, your gloves, your pants, your boots,” said Olympia Osselyn, Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program Communications & Outreach Coordinator.

There are more tips motorists can incorporate while driving to help keep motorcyclists safe on the road. Those tips include the following: