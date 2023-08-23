Mother raises concerns over daughter’s post-surgery care in Bibb County Jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A mother is concerned about her daughter’s well-being in the Bibb County Jail after undergoing a major surgery.

Sheila Rouse is asking ‘Why?’ after her daughter, Letitia Rouse, made complaints about poor conditions in the jail following a major surgery.

“Why didn’t y’all leave her in the hospital and let them see about her?” Rouse asked. “She’s in there hurting.”

According to Rouse, her daughter had to urinate in a cup because toilets were unusable, and she was only offered ibuprofen when she complained about experiencing pain.

“She ain’t got no pain medicine,” Rouse said. “They’re giving her some ibuprofen. You can’t do ibuprofen when you’ve had a major surgery like that.”

Rouse says she reached out to the jail for answers but never heard back.

We asked the sheriff’s office about how Rouse was treated and her care.

Major Eric Woodford at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, or LEC, says discussing Letitia’s medical condition would be a HIPPA violation.

“If it’s something that’s life-threatening, we will notify the family member,” Woodford said. “But if it’s just something – a routine surgery, whatever – typically because of the security breach, we will not notify a family member.”

Woodford was able to explain how inmates in custody receive medical care.

The Bibb County LEC currently provides minor medical services on-site through a contracted company called Correct Health.

Major Woodford says inmates typically know about necessary surgeries or voice more serious medical concerns when they are processed.

“They would come in, the medical doctor would see them, they would schedule the appointments and we would take them to see whatever specialist it is that they need to see,” Woodford said.

Woodford says the Bibb County LEC makes sure inmates get the very best in treatment.

But Rouse says she doesn’t think her daughter is getting adequate medical care.

“To take her up there and just throw her back in a LEC, come on now,” Rouse said. “You wouldn’t want nobody to do your mama or dad or nobody in your family like that.”

Major Woodford explained that inmates at the Law Enforcement Center are taken to an off-site hospital or specialist for more serious medical treatment.