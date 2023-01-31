Mostly Cloudy Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly cloudy conditions will stick with Middle Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

Today

It will be a nicer day than Monday for Middle Georgians, but that isn’t saying a lot. The skies will largely remain mostly cloudy, however rain chances should be reserved to a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures across the region will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will blow from the west-southwest at about 2-10 mph. There may be a few breaks in the clouds at times to allow some sun through, but that will likely be all that Middle Georgia sees of it.

Tonight we could see foggy conditions once again, however it should not be as dense. Without the excess rainfall and with a few breaks in the clouds allowing for some evaporation during the day, there will be less residual moisture from Monday’s rainfall. Additionally, overnight winds are expected to generally blow from the northwest at about 1-5 mph. While that isn’t a lot, its more than last night. Patchy fog will be most likely near bodies of water.

Cloudy conditions are expected to remain with the region through the rest of the work week. The next big rain will move in during the afternoon on Groundhog Day.

