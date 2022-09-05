Mostly cloudy conditions to hang around for Labor Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will continue to stick around Middle Georgia following Sunday’s wet weather.

Today

Conditions will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, however a few pockets of sunshine are likely in the afternoon. Storm activity should be kept to a minimum for most of the daylight hours, allowing temperatures to peak in the upper 80s. Ambient winds will be rather calm throughout the afternoon as they come in from the southwest at about 5 mph. Anyone with plans for outdoor barbecues for the holiday should be good to go.

Tonight our rain chances will climb, especially once the sun sets. Scattered storms are likely around Middle Georgia until around Midnight tonight at which time they should begin to fizzle out. Overcast conditions will hang around after that, however some clearing is anticipated ahead of tomorrow’s sunrise. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s across the board as ambient winds continue to blow out of the southwest.

Tomorrow

We should see more sun for our Tuesday as partly cloudy conditions take over. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most of Middle Georgia. Storms should be pretty isolated, however peak activity is likely in the late afternoon and early evening. Ambient winds will shift more towards the north as they blow in from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions will stick around for Tuesday night and rain chances are quite low, however a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Northwest winds will blow in at about 5 mph as the temperatures drop into the lower 70s.

Tropics

Hurricane Danielle poses no threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm Earl poses no threat to the United States at this time as it is currently moving north and expected to curve eastward back out to sea.

There is a new tropical wave coming off of the west coast of Africa. It has a 10% chance to form into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours and a 40% chance to form within the next 5 days.

