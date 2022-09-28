Mostly cloudy and breezy day ahead for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover and wind will increase today as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida.

Today

Cloud cover made its way into Middle Georgia overnight. Luckily for Middle Georgians, however, these clouds are thin and will let some sun through. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s around the region this afternoon, however strong breezes from the northeast will make it feel cooler. Sustained winds today will hover in the 10-17 mph range with gusts up to 25 mph around the region. No rain is expected at any point today or tonight, however.

Cloud cover will thicken more overnight as winds continue to increase. Sustained speeds will hover from 10-20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph in some spots by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s around Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow

We will have thicker cloud cover tomorrow and sunshine will be hard to come by. The wind will be even stronger from the northeast as sustained speeds could hover anywhere from 10 mph up to 25 mph. Gusts could range anywhere from 25 up to 40 mph. Highs will peak in the lower 70s around Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon. Rain is not expected during the daylight hours.

Tomorrow night will be the first chance for rain in Middle Georgia, however given the recent trend in the Ian forecast those odds are dropping. If we do see any rain tomorrow night it will only be in our eastern counties. Rain activity is likely to increase as we approach tomorrow morning, however. Overnight winds will still be strong with gusts from the northeast still reaching up to 40 mph and sustained speeds upwards of 30 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s across the region.

Hurricane Ian Latest

Ian is expected to make landfall near Port Charlotte, FL later this afternoon or evening as a major hurricane. It will then cross Florida and likely re-emerge over the Atlantic Ocean just off the Georgia Bight. It is expected to meander there for a bit before a potential second landfall near either Savannah, GA or Charleston, SC sometime Friday. The second landfall would likely be as a tropical storm.

How far east Ian tracks into the Atlantic once it crosses Florida will determine what kind of rain Middle Georgia will see. The eastern counties are likely to get a couple of inches at this point, however the western counties could end up getting missed entirely if the storm tracks right. The highest rain totals seen for Middle Georgia so far would bring around 4 inches to locations such as Sandersville or Soperton.

