Morning Report: from floods to minivans

Jane King speaks on the latest in business news as of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Western Europe and China are dealing with severe flooding, which is heavily impacting businesses worldwide.

Discounts are predicted to be fewer and farther between for online shopping, starting with Black Friday.

Household debt has jumped into the trillions, with credit cards debt and auto loans increasing by billions of dollars.

The delta variant of the coronavirus has clouded any predictions of the economy.

And minivans are becoming popular as they offer the useful cargo and passenger space of SUVs without the largely unused off-road capabilities.