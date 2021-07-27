Morning Business Report with Jane King 7/27

Jane King speaks on the latest business news from the NASDAQ in New York.

Goldman Sachs says U.S. Economic growth will slow in 2022 as coronavirus fears keep the economy from fully returning to pre-pandemic levels.

While Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna are expanding their vaccine trials for children 5 to 11 as a precautionary measure to detect rare side effects including heart inflammation problems.

The housing boom may be over as new home sales fall to pandemic low.

A new Bankrate.com survey found that more than 50% of adults currently have unused gift cards, vouchers, and store credits that total to about $15 billion representing an average value of $116 per person