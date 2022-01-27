Morning Business Report: U.S. government fines Fashion Nova for $4.2 million

The US government is investigating companies that hide negative reviews. The federal trade commission went after retailer Fashion Nova, alleging it blocked all but the highest reviews from its website for years. The company will pay a $4.2 million fine and must post all reviews of current products.

US new-home sales reach nine-month high. Contract signings have jumped 12% since December.

TSA is looking to recruit officers around the country. The agency is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.