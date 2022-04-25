Morning Business Report: Twitter and Musk discussed proposal to sell the company

The Wall Street Journal reports Twitter and Elon Musk met Sunday to discuss his proposal. Musk said he has linked 46 billion dollars in funding to buy Twitter.

Study finds that two days in the office is the optimal work week. Researchers concluded that those who come in the office a few days a week don’t feel like they ‘re missing out on things like mentorship, like fully remote workers sometimes do.

Movie Theatres are optimistic as key summer season approaches.