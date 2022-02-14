Morning Business Report: Threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine effecting global oil market

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is shaking up a fragile global oil market– prices are getting closer to 100 dollars a barrel.

Cruise ships have until Feb. 18 to opt into the CDC’s COVID-19 protocol. These new guidelines would allow ships to operate in U.S. waters and requires vaccination status classification for each ship.

Expect to pay higher prices for Valentine’s Day gifts, inflation has hit the price of flowers and weather has caused supplies to be short.