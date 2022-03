Morning Business Report: Third Starbucks café voted in favor of union representation

The Russian ruble has fallen 30 percent. FedEx and UPS suspends package services in Ukraine after Russian invasion.

About 40% of those filing taxes are expecting refunds this year.

A Starbucks Café in Arizona on Friday became the third store in favor of union representation. This is the latest in a rising wave of organized labor pushes across U.S. cities.