Morning Business Report: Russian Ruble now worth less than 1 cent

Russia appears to have officially declared cyberwar on the U.S. The New York Post reports that big U.S. banks are under constant attacks by cyber criminals looking to steal client information.

The Russian Ruble is now worth less than 1 cent. Western nations and investors have been quick to dump Russian investments.

Babysitting costs jumped 11% in 2021, outpacing inflation of 7%.