Morning Business Report: Nurses protesting against working conditions around the country

Nurses across the country protest the working conditions as COVID patients push hospitals to the limit. This action took place across 11 states and Washington, D.C.

Student-loan processor Navient will cancel $1.7 billion of debts. The losses will be covered by Navient’s investors rather than the federal government.

TripAdvisor has found that people around the world are more excited than ever to travel as 71% of Americans are planning to travel for leisure in 2022, up from 8% compared to 2019.