Morning Business Report: Nearly 9 million workers called in sick due to Omicron

Nearly 9 million people have called in sick due to the Omicron variant early January. This is the highest its been since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Some were sick, others didn’t go to work for fear of getting sick.

White Castle cancels ‘fine dining’ event for Valentine’s day due to COVID-19. This tradition has occurred since 1991. In place, they will introduce a “love cube” takeout deal for two.