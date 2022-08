Morning Business Report: Magic mushrooms shown to help alcohol addicts

Social media users began reporting issues with federal student loan servicer Nelnet.

The IRS will forgive $1.2 billion in late fees from COVID pandemic.

Amazon is shuttering its telehealth service, known as Amazon Care. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a pilot program.

So called magic mushrooms are shown to help alcohol addicts. Research found that those given psilocybin-assisted therapy reduced heavy drinking by 83%.