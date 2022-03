Morning Business Report: IRS set to issue refunds starting next week

The MLB is postponing opening day and first two series of the regular season after owners and players fail to agree on labor deal.

AMC charging more per ticket for newer movies.

The IRS is saying that people should start receiving their refunds this week. The refund averages to $3,536 this year and expects all refunds to be issued within 21 days of filing.

Americans are boycotting vodka brands amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion.