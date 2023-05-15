Morning Business Report: Employers becoming more open to hiring older workers

JPMorgan Chase is facing accusations from 19 republican states, who say the bank engaged in religious and political discrimination. They say that JPMorgan closed bank accounts on political and religious grounds. In a letter to CEO Jamie Dimon, the ass that the bank asked clients questions about those topics. A JPMorgan representative told the Wall Street Journal that the bank has never and would never exit a client relationship over their political or religious affiliation.

Cord-cutting hit an all-time high in the first three months of this year. TV subscriptions in the U.S. fell to lowest levels since 1992, according to analytics firm SVB MoffettNathanson.

The S&P and DOW fell Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss.

Regional Bank concerns lingered and consumer sentiment fell to a six month low.

Over three in five employers said they gave a “great deal” or “quite a bit of consideration” to job applicants age 50 and older when recruiting in 2022, according to a new Transamerica institute workplace survey. The unemployment rate for workers 55 and older decreased from 2.8 percent In April of last year.

Amazon has overhauled its logistics network to cut down delivery times. To achieve that, the company is trying to reduce how far packages have to travel. The Wall Street Journal reports the overhaul has cut delivery times and altered the search results customers see on its flagship e-commerce website.