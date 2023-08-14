Morning Business Report: Dunkin Spiked and housing market jumps

Dunkin is debuting a line of boozy coffees and teas. And the U.S. housing market hit a record value of $47 trillion dollars. Jane King is at the NASDAQ with those stories and more in today's morning business report

The U.S. housing market just reached a new all-time high valuation of $47 trillion. Low inventory of houses has pushed up home values.

Americans are spending $709 more per month on everyday goods and services than they did two years ago, according to Moody’s analytics.

Inflation may come and go, but bargain hunters are here to stay, with a third of Americans claiming they’re the best bargain hunter they know.

Dunkin’ is looking to give its customers a different kind of buzz.

It is preparing to launch a line of boozy iced coffee and teas under the name Dunkin Spiked.

They come in different flavors and will be served in cans at Dunkin locations, although no launch date is set.